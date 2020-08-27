Miramichi man faces charge of impaired driving after police seize drugs during stop

Mounties say driving under the influence of drugs is no different than driving under the influence of alcohol after a Miramichi man was arrested for impaired driving this week.

The RCMP says the man showed signs of impairment when officers stopped a vehicle on Route 425 near Strathadam on Tuesday evening.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of what's believed crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on December 14th to face a charge of impaired driving.

The investigation is ongoing.