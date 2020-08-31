Miramichi police arrest man for drug possession with purpose of trafficking

The Miramichi Police Force says a man is expected to face drug trafficking-related charges after officers stopped him with cocaine.

The force says officers arrested the man for possession of cocaine on Sunday and that a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up what's believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Officers later seized a taser.

The man was arrested and is expected to face charges of possessing cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking along with weapons charges.

Police continue to investigate.

