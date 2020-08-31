Miramichi police arrests woman in connection with drug investigation
The Miramichi Police Force says one woman has been arrested in connection with a drug investigation.
In a Facebook post the force says officers stopped a vehicle on the North side of the city last Friday.
Officers searched the vehicle and seized what's believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine, and cash.
Police say the woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The investigation is on-going.