Miramichi Police turn to public for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police are turning to the public for help finding a missing teen from the Miramichi region.

The Miramichi Police Force says 13-year-old Khrissa Ward was last seen in the Newcastle area last Wednesday.

She's described as about five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighting around 119 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing dark grey sweatpants and a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miramichi Police Department.

