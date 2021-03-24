Miramichi woman charged with impaired driving causing death following crash last summer

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death following a two-vehicle crash in Strathadam last summer.

Kassandra Donahue of Miramichi is scheduled to appear in court on April 19th.

Police say a vehicle crossed the centre line on Route 424 on August 23rd and collided with another vehicle.

A 72-year-old woman and a 78-year-old woman, both from the Metepenagiag First Nation, died in hospital.