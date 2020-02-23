Missing 14-year-old girl from Lower Coverdale

The Riverview RCMP needs help locating Hailee McLatchy.

A release says the 14-year-old girl was last seen around noon on February 19 after being dropped off at the Champlain mall in Dieppe.

Police say she was reported missing on February 22.

McLatchy is described as standing 5'1" tall and weighing approximately 150 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair that may be dyed pink or red.

She has piercings on her nose and lower lip and she was last seen wearing a faded black and white hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black sneakers.

The RCMP believe McLatchy is likely in the Greater Moncton area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hailee McLatchy, or who may have seen her since the afternoon of February 19, is asked to call the Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222.