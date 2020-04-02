Missing 14-year-old girl from Moncton

The Codiac Regional RCMP needs help locating Faith Rourke.

A release says Rourke was last seen near Fulton Crescent in Moncton on March 31 around 2:00 p.m. and was reported missing the same day.

Rourke is described by police as standing 5'2" tall and weighing around 170 lbs., with blonde medium-length hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say she was last seen wearing black and grey camouflage leggings, a dark blue/black plaid jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Faith Rourke is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.