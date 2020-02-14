UPDATED** Missing 15-year-old boy from Killarney Road found safe

**Updated at 9:24 a.m. Saturday February 15, 2020**

The Keswick RCMP say 15-year-old Jayden TImothy Downing has been located and is safe.

The Keswick RCMP says it needs the public's help to locate Jayden TImothy Downing, who has been missing since Tuesday.

A release says Downing was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on February 11 at his residence on Route 148 and was reporte dmissing to police later the same day.

He is described as standing approximately 6' tall, and weighing approximately 210 lbs, with brown eyes and hair.

RCMP say he may have been wearing a a light grey hooded sweatshirt.

Police believe it may be possible Downing has travelled to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jayden Timothy Downing is asked to call the Keswick RCMP Detachment at 506-357-4300.