Missing 24-year-old woman

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking the public for help finding 24-year-old Cassandra Stilwell.

A release says Stilwell was last seen near Bromley Avenue in Moncton around 3:00 p.m. on February 25, and was reported missing on February 26.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try to locate her but have so far been unsuccessful.

Stilwell is described as standing 5'3" tall and weighing around 110 lbs with blond hair and blue eyes.

RCMP say she was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cassandra Stilwell is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.