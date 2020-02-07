Missing 41-year-old woman from Moncton

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help locating Natalie Murley from Moncton.

A release says the 41-year-old was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on February 3 around Argyle Street and was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful and there is a concern for her safety.

Murley is described as standing approximately 5'2" tall and weighing about 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP say she was last seen wearing a dark blue winter jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, white and orange sneakers and red mittens.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Natalie Murley, or who may have seen her since the morning of February 3 is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.