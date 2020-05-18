Missing 57-year-old man found deceased near Devine Corner

A 57-year-old Saint John man who was reported missing to police on Saturday has been located deceased.

A release states volunteers searching ATV trails near Devine Corner located a body on an ATV trail in Hillsdale shortly before 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP say the body was positively identified as Patrick Joseph Horgan.

Police say Horgan had last spoken to his family on May 14, and had planned to go out on his ATV near his camp on Vaughan Creek Road in Devine Corner.

The Southeast District RCMP, the RCMP's helicopter, several Public Safety Officers and local volunteers had been conducting searches in the area.

The release states it has been determined Horgan had been driving his ATV and it overturned.

RCMP say an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, however they do not believe criminality is involved in this incident.