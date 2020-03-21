Missing Dieppe man located deceased: RCMP

Police say a 19-year-old man from Dieppe who was reported missing on March 18 has been located deceased.

A release says members of the Southeast District RCMP, along with Hillsborough Fire Department, volunteers, friends and family were searching the area of White Rock trail in Hillsborough around 11:00 a.m. on March 20 when a body was located.

RCMP say the body has been positively identified as Joshua Daigle.

Daigle was last seen on March 18.

Police say criminality is not believed to be involved in his death.