The RCMP say a 41-year old man missing from Grand Manan since January 8th has been found deceased in Nova Scotia

Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a body found on the shoreline near Central Grove, in Digby County, N.S.

Police say the body has been positively identified as the missing man.

An autopsy determined criminality is not a factor, though the investigation into the man's death is continuing.