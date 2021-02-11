MLA calls on province to renegotiate contract with Medavie

A Tory MLA is calling on the province to renegotiate its contract with Medavie, the company responsible for New Brunswick's ambulance service.

Southwest-Miramichi-Bay-du-Vin MLA Jake Steward says the current model is resulting in poorer response times in rural areas.

A report my New Brunswick Auditor General found the current system allows the company to achieve high response times in heavily populated regions at the expense of rural or remote areas.

It also says the contract is structured poorly and allows excessive use of exemptions that benefit the company and discourages the hiring of staff.

The current contract expires in 2027.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)

