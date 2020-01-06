MLA says Shippagan Aquarium & Marine Centre not shutting down or privatizing

An MLA on the Acadian Peninsula says the Shippagan Aquarium and Marine Centre won't be closing despite reports that it bleeds more money than it takes in.

Last week the Telegraph Journal reported the facility generates less than $120,000 per year, despite receiving $1.12M in provincial funding.

Shippagan-Lameque-Miscou MLA Robert Gauvin says the province recognizes the value of the centre's mandate outweighs any potential financial gains and that closing it, or putting it into private hands are not being considered.

Gauvin says hundreds of thousands of lobster are raised at the centre each year then released into the wild.

People's Alliance leader Kris Austin has proposed either the complete or partial privatization of the centre.

The aquarium is the largest in Atlantic Canada and say a 21 per cent increase in visitors between 2018 and 2019.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)