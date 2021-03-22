MLAs to vote on hybrid virtual sittings of legislature
New Brunswick members of the legislature will vote next week on whether to allow hybrid virtual sittings of the legislature.
The province announced on Friday that it will introduce a motion that will let some MLAs participate in regular sittings using Zoom, to comply with COVID-19 travel restrictions.
No such restrictions exist at the moment.
All four party leaders agreed last December to a model for hybrid sittings, but implementation hasn't gone forward.