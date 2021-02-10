Mobile welding trailer supports hands-on learning

Government is partnering with the CWB Welding Foundation, Ocean Steel & Construction Ltd and Source Atlantic Ltd. to build a portable welding trailer for high school students to learn on.

The trailer is expected to be completed in September 2021 and will be able to accommodate 16 students in eight welding booths, along with a grinding and cutting station and a weld testing area.

A release states the price tag of $240,000 to build the trailer will be split four ways between the partners.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says the trailer will stay at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton for a full semester, and then will move between both urban and rural schools that lack the appropriate facilities to deliver welding courses.

Leo Hayes has a qualified welding instructor, but no welding facility.