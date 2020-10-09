Moncton, Campbellton Regions returned to Orange Phase of COVID-19 recovery Friday

Zone 1, the Moncton Region and Zone 5, the Campbellton Region will be returned to the Orange Phase of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan as of midnight Friday.

Public Health says the recommendations were made due to additional public exposures to the virus, possible community transmission, and reports of low compliance with public health measures in some higher-risk settings in these regions.

Details on the new restrictions in the Moncton and Campbellton Regions can be found here.

13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday, with 12 in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, and one in Zone 1, the Moncton Region.

The cases in Zone 5 are under investigation, while the case in Zone 1 is travel related, and all individuals are self-isolating.

There are currently 37 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 21 cases in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, two in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, one in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, and 13 in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

To date, the province has conducted 83,173 COVID-19 tests, with 238 confirmed cases and two deaths attributed to the virus.

Three patients are being treated in hospital, but none are in intensive care.

199 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in New Brunswick.