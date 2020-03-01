Moncton homeless shelter plans to charge some $300 per month

Moncton's newest homeless shelter has barely opened, but already there is unrest because there are plans to charge some people.

A $300 monthly rent will be charged to those who receive social assistance cheques, and many at the shelter worry this will put them back on the streets.

"I feel it's not right, and I'm not letting them take my money," said Gregory Cripps. "I'll go out on the street first."

The money will come from those who receive social assistance cheques.

A portion of that is now considered rent.

"People who can pay, they have to be responsible as well," said shelter director Jean Dube. "You get housing, you get food, you get showers, you get everything here, safety, staff. There's a price to pay for that."

Staff who work on the frontlines with some of the clients that stay here say they weren't consulted about the fee and they believe the move is unethical.

"To charge them $300 off of their $537 cheque, in order to receive shelter and food, you're not helping them move along the continuum," said Trevor Goodwin of YMCA Reconnect. "You're actually creating a situation where they're going to be staying in a shelter for a longer period of time."

Cripps arrived from Miramichi two days ago. He says he was given a one-way bus ticket by social development.

"How am I going to go and afford an apartment or a room? I can't with the low income that they give ya?"

The shelter director says while the standard monthly fee is $300, it will be determined on case-by-case basis.

Those who don't receive social-assistance cheques won't be charged.

"Nobody is going to be put out, and if you have no money you don't have to pay," Dube said.

Dube says the fee is essential towards operating costs and expanding the services in the new building.

Many who have experienced homelessness say this will drive people back to the streets.

"It's going to be worse on the street, because no one is going to come here to give $300," said Ronald Gautreau.

The fee is effective immediately and some have already paid with their assistance cheques they received at the end of February.

However, many are now wondering whether they'll continue to call this shelter home or go brave the elements for free.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker)