Moncton man charged after theft and altercation with police

A 26-year-old man from Moncton is facing several charges after an incident on Tuesday.

Officers responded shortly after 1:00 a.m. to a report of a theft at a convenience store on Mountain Road in Lutes Mountain.

While en route, officers were told the individual had left the store in a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was located shortly after but the suspect attempted to flee, and drove his vehicle into a police vehicle.

RCMP say no one was injured and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Richard Simmons appeared in court later that day and was charged with the following:

- flight from police

- assaulting a police officer with a weapon

- possession of stolen property

- theft

- mischief (two counts)

- breach of undertaking

Police say Simmons was remanded into custody and is due in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.