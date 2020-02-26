Moncton man charged after theft and altercation with police
A 26-year-old man from Moncton is facing several charges after an incident on Tuesday.
Officers responded shortly after 1:00 a.m. to a report of a theft at a convenience store on Mountain Road in Lutes Mountain.
While en route, officers were told the individual had left the store in a vehicle.
Police say the vehicle was located shortly after but the suspect attempted to flee, and drove his vehicle into a police vehicle.
RCMP say no one was injured and the suspect was arrested at the scene.
Richard Simmons appeared in court later that day and was charged with the following:
- flight from police
- assaulting a police officer with a weapon
- possession of stolen property
- theft
- mischief (two counts)
- breach of undertaking
Police say Simmons was remanded into custody and is due in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.