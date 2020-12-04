Moncton man charged following reports of dangerous driving involving firearm

Police say reports of dangerous driving involving a firearm have resulted in several charges for a 29-year-old Moncton man.

The RCMP says the drive of a vehicle failed to stop for police last Sunday and collided with another police cruiser that was parked with its emergency lights flashing.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Andrew Leo Caissie was charged Wednesday with assaulting a police officer, impaired driving, resisting arrest, failure to stop, and refusing to provide officers with a breath sample.

Caissie will remain in custody until his bail hearing next Monday.

Police say the investigation into the possible use of a firearm is on-going.