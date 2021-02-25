Moncton man charged with attempted murder after teacher shot in January

A 24-year-old Moncton man has been charged with attempted murder after a Riverview High School teacher was shot last month.



Janson Bryan Baker was charged in Moncton provincial court with 16 offences in connection with the shooting incident that sent a 35-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.



Baker was charged with 16 other offences in relation to several incidents that occurred between Nov. 21, 2020 and Jan. 5, 2021.



Those charges include armed robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, theft of a vehicle and possession of stolen property.



Baker was arrested in Amherst, N.S., following a nearly 19-hour manhunt.



He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 10.