Moncton man facing charges following alleged incident with Campbellton healthcare facility

A man charged with uttering threats in Moncton now faces similar charges in Campbellton.

44-year-old Michael Lee Goguen was charged last Wednesday with two counts of uttering threats stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred in October, involving a healthcare facility in Campbellton.

He'll will remain in custody until his court appearance on November 30th.

Goguen was charged earlier this month with uttering threats following an alleged incident involving a business in Moncton.

Mounties continue to investigate.

