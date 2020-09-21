Moncton police arrest seven people in drug trafficking investigation

Seven people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in the Moncton area.

The RCMP says officers arrested a 26-year-old Moncton man, along with a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Colpitts Settlement, in the parking lot of a business on Mountain Road in Moncton last Thursday.

Police say a loaded handgun was seized, along with a quantity of what's believed to be cocaine, a large quantity of cash, and a luxury vehicle believed to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, officers arrested four people after a search of a home on Oakland Ave. yielded a quantity of drugs, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Two people were released.

A 43-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, both from Moncton, as well as the individuals arrested on Mountain Road, are scheduled to appear in court on January 5th.