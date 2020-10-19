Moncton Region could turn 'Yellow' Thursday, three new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

Premier Blaine Higgs says the Moncton Region could return to the 'Yellow' level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan as early as Thursday.

Higgs made the announcement at a press conference in Fredericton Monday, saying cabinet had accepted the recommendation of Public Health to return Zone 1 to the 'Yellow' level on October 22, as long as current COVID-19 trends continue in the region.

He added he was hopeful the outbreak in Campbellton could be contained enough to make the same move soon, but Zone 5 will remain in the Orange level for the time being.

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

The cases are all self-isolating and are an individual under the age of 19, an individual in their 40s and another in their 60s.

New Brunswick now has 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 103 are active.

There are 40 active cases in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, two in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, one in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region and 60 in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

Four patients are in hospital, with one receiving treatment in ICU.

Overall, 92,899 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, three deaths have been attributed to the virus and 207 people have recovered after testing positive.

On Sunday, families of la Mosaique du Nord school in Balmoral were notified of a positive COVID-19 case in the school.

The school was closed for cleaning on Monday, and public health officials say anyone who is a close contact of the confirmed case will be contacted.