Moncton senior dies following five-vehicle crash

A 72-year-old man is dead following a five-vehicle collision in Moncton.

Mounties say the crash Tuesday morning on Mountain Road and is believed to have occurred when the man lost control of his vehicle and collided with several other vehicles before hitting a power pole.

The RCMP believes the man suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

He died later in hospital.

Nobody else was injured.

An investigation is taking place to determine the exact cause of death.

