Moncton warns residents against non-essential water use

Residents in the Moncton area should reduce their water consumption due to the risk of a blue-green algae bloom during an unusually dry summer.



The City of Moncton says the water is safe for drinking, bathing and cooking but residents of Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview should not use water for non-essential activities.



The city says there is high risk of an algae bloom in the reservoir that supplies water to the area because the temperate of the water is rising while water levels are dropping.



It says keeping water in the reservoir will keep the temperature from rising further, so people should avoid activities like watering the lawns, washing vehicles or doing partial loads of laundry.