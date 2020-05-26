Moncton woman killed in Dieppe collision

A 35-year-old woman from Moncton has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dieppe.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 15 around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say it's believed the woman driving the westbound SUV lost control and crashed into the median.

A tractor-trailer, travelling in the same direction, was also involved in the collision.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.