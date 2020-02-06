Moncton woman to be sentenced next month for shooting incident at Miramichi Walmart

The sentencing hearing for a Moncton woman charged in connection with a shooting incident at a Walmart in Miramichi will take place in March.

42-year-old Wendy Gail Losier was arrested on October 31st of 2018 after leading police on a high speed chase following the incident.

She was to be sentenced on Wednesday, however lawyers requested more time to gather additional victim impact statements.

Losier faces several charges including possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a firearm while knowing the serial number had been removed, and being a passenger in a vehicle while knowing a prohibited weapon was on board.

She'll remain in custody until her sentencing hearing on March 24th.

(with files from the Miramichi Leader)