More access to Vestcor needed: Auditor-General

Auditor General of New Brunswick Kim Adair-MacPherson says she needs more access to Vestcor to do her job.

In her 2020 report on Tuesday, Adair-MacPherson says the Auditor General Act grants her the authority to conduct performance audits of Vestcor, the organization responsible for investment management of over $18 billion in New Brunswick public sector funds.

The organization and its two owners, the New Brunswick Public Service Pension Plan (NBPSPP) and New Brunswick Teachers Pension Plan (NBTPP) disagree with Adair-MacPherson's assertion.

Prior to 2016, the Auditor General had unrestricted access to Vestcor's predecessor, the New Brunswick Investment Management Corporation.

Adair-MacPherson recommended the addition of a regulation to the Auditor General Act that explicitly lists Vestcor, and its related entities, as auditable entities, which would allow her to examine the company's investor performance and the reasonableness of its employee incentive program.

She also called for the Minister of Finance to request a performance audit of the company and for it to appear regularly before the Public Accounts Committee.