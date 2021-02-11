More Canadians report smoking pot than in 10 peer countries: survey

A new survey has found one in four Canadian adults reported using cannabis at least once within the period of one year.



The Commonwealth Fund survey compares Canada's health systems to 10 other peer countries.



An average of nine per cent of people in the other countries reported the same pot use.



Tracy Johnson, director of health systems analysis for the Canadian Institute for Health Information, says it is not surprising considering Canada is the only country in the survey where cannabis is legal.



She says that means people surveyed in Canada may have felt more comfortable being honest about their marijuana use.



It's the first time the annual survey has asked questions about pot, drinking and vaping.