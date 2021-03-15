More provinces expanding vaccine rollouts as COVID-19 cases rise nationally

Provinces continued to expand their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts on Sunday, amid what Canada's chief public health officer described as a recent increase in the number of new cases across the country.



Dr. Theresa Tam said health officials are observing a rise in new infections after several weeks of levelling off. The country reported a seven-day average of 3,052 new cases daily between March 5 and March 11.



In a statement, Tam expressed concern over an increase in cases linked to more contagious virus variants, as well as a higher infection rate in Canadians aged 20 to 39.



``Circulation of COVID-19 in younger, more mobile and socially connected adults can increase the risk of spread into high-risk populations and settings,'' she wrote.



Despite the rise in cases, Tam said severe outcomes such as hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline.



Her statement adds urgency to the vaccine effort, which is ramping up in several provinces as more doses arrive.