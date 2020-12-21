Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

The majority of Canadians report feeling optimistic about the new year in light of the COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new online survey.



A report commissioned by the Association for Canadian Studies and conducted by Leger said 70 per cent of those polled said they were somewhat optimistic about 2021, while 15 per cent reported feeling very optimistic.



Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year, and five per cent said they felt very pessimistic.



Quebecers were slightly more positive overall, with 87 per cent reporting some level of optimism, compared with 84 per cent in the rest of Canada.



Those who described themselves as very optimistic were the most likely to say they will get immunized once a shot is publicly available.



More than 88 per cent of them said they would get the vaccine, compared with roughly 72 per cent of the somewhat optimistic respondents, 25 per cent of the somewhat pessimistic and just over six per cent of the very pessimistic.