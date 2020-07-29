Mother dies a day after asking Quebec police for help with son, watchdog says

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman one day after she unsuccessfully sought police help to force her son to undergo mental health treatment.



Preliminary information suggests the woman went to the provincial police station in Drummondville on Sunday asking about a psychiatric evaluation for her son, who was living with her, but she left after being told police could not immediately help her.



At 9:30 a.m. the following day, the watchdog says a person called police to ask them to check on a loved one who was unreachable.



Officers at the scene found the woman who had asked for assistance the day before, and she was seriously injured.



She was taken to hospital, where she later died.



Quebec's independent investigation agency has assigned eight officers to the case who will investigate with support from Montreal police.