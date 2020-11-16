Mother of boys found dead in Wendake, Que., says family's concerns weren't addressed

The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of murder says the province's youth protection services failed her family.



Emilie Arsenault says she had signalled her concerns to the agency but wasn't taken seriously.



The bodies of her sons, Olivier, 5, and Alex, 2, were found Oct. 13 in a home in Wendake, a Huron-Wendat First Nation territory near Quebec City.



Their father, Michael Chicoine, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.



An emotional Arsenault spoke for the first time on Sunday at a news conference alongside the boys' grandfather, Jean-Guy Arsenault, and the family's lawyer, Marc Bellemare.



Last week, a judge removed a publication ban on the identities of the two boys at the family's request.