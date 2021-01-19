Motor-vehicle crash shuts down Route 11 near Petit-Rocher



The RCMP says Highway 11 near the Petit-Rocher/LaPlante Exit will remain closed until at least midnight following a two vehicle collision.

Details are few at this time, however the RCMP says the crash involves a transport truck and another motor-vehicle.

An accident reconstructionist remains on scene.

Traffic is being diverted via Route 134.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or if there were any fatalities.

Sgt. Marc Trembley tells the Max104.9 newsroom he expect further information will be released on Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

