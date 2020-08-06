Motorcycle crash in The Glades claims life of Parkindale man

A 69-year-old man from Parkindale has died following a motorcycle crash in The Glades on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 5:00 p.m. August 4 to a report of a crash on Sanatorium Road.

Police believe the crash occurred when the motorcycle skidded and the driver was thrown from the bike.

RCMP say the driver, a 69-year-old Parkindale man who was the only person on the bike, died later in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

