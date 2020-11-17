Mount-A researches comb banks of Miramichi River for black-legged ticks

Researchers at New Brunswick's Mount Allison University are taking strolls down Miramichi River to look for black-legged ticks, the bugs known to carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.



Mount Allison biology professor Vett Lloyd and volunteers will analyze samples over the winter to gauge the tick population.



Lloyd says the number of ticks in the Maritimes and across Canada has increased.



The project's funders include the federal government and the Canadian Lyme disease Foundation.