Mounties arrest four people in connection with thefts from homes, vehicles on Acadian Peninsula

Four people have been arrested in connection with several thefts from homes and vehicles on the Acadian Peninsula last month.

Mounties say several homes and vehicles were broken into in the Tilly Road area, near Tracadie during the overnight hours of November 19th and 20th.

Early Wednesday morning, police say a vehicle was witnessed fleeing the scene of a theft from a vehicle that had just taken place.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested after it drove into a ditch in downtown Tracadie.

Two 19-year-old men from Caraquet, a 16-year-old boy from Caraquet, and a 16-year-old girl from Village Blanchard are slated to appear in court in March.

Police seized a number of items from the vehicle that are believed to have been stolen and are looking to identify the owners.

Anyone with information, or who may be able to assist in the investigation, is asked to contact the Tracadie detachment of the RCMP.