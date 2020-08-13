Mounties arrest robbery suspect in Bathurst

A 26-year-old man has been charged following a robbery at a store on the Acadian Peninsula.

The RCMP says a man armed with a knife entered the Needs Convenience store on First Street in Shippagan on August 3rd.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco.

Nobody was injured.

Police identified a suspect through store surveillance footage and arrested Michaël Chiasson on Sunset Drive in Bathurst on August 7th.

Chiasson is charged with robbery and wearing a a disguise with intent.

He's scheduled to enter a plea on August 25th.

