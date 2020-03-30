Mounties arrest three individuals in separate traffic stops

Three people face impaired driving charges following traffic stops in three New Brunswick communities.

Mounties say they pulled over a vehicle on Route 150 in Six Roads for speeding. Police arrested a 36-year-old man for failing to provide a breath sample.

A short time later, officers pulled over a vehicle on Route 17 in Glen Levit for passing on a solid line resulting in a 35-year-old woman being arrested for failing to provide a breath sample.

Later that night a 45-year-old man was arrested for alleged impaired driving after a vehicle was stopped on Route 160 in Saint-Sauveur for speeding.

All three individuals are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.