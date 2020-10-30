Mounties ask missing Moncton man to reach out and 'confirm he is okay'

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking a missing Moncton man to reach out and "confirm he is okay."

The RCMP says officers have followed up on several leads since 41-year-old Michael Babcock was reported missing on August 7th, but have been unable to confirm his well-being in person.

Babcock is described as being five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair, and a beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.