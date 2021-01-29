Mounties believe recent incidents of property damage connected

The RCMP is investigating a report of property damage that caused a suspension bridge to collapse at an NB Power generating station in Nictau.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between January 21st and 24th and that the bridge collapsed due to damage, preventing NB Power employees from accessing part of the Sisson Generating Station.

Mounties say several bridge components were stolen, including the main support cables.

Police believe the incident is connected with recent reports of damaged travel trailers at the nearby Acadian Timber Campground on January 26th.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.