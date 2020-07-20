iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

Mounties charge Moncton man with sexual assault, firearms offences

RCMP

Police have charged a Moncton man with 18 offences, including several firearms charges.

The RCMP says officers received a report of an assault that allegedly took place in the Moncton area last Tuesday.

38-year-old Marc Everett Lebouthillier was arrested last Wednesday.

The following day officers seized several firearms and other items from a home on Clarendon Drive

Lebouthillier was charged last Friday with:

  • Two counts of assault,
  • Sexual assault,
  • Choking,
  • Three counts of uttering threats,
  • Three counts of possession of firearms without licence,
  • Three counts of knowingly possessing firearms without licence,
  • Careless storage of a firearm,
  • Carless storage of ammunition,
  • Possession of lock picking tools,
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Lebouthillier will remain in police custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.

Contests