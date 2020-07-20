Mounties charge Moncton man with sexual assault, firearms offences
Police have charged a Moncton man with 18 offences, including several firearms charges.
The RCMP says officers received a report of an assault that allegedly took place in the Moncton area last Tuesday.
38-year-old Marc Everett Lebouthillier was arrested last Wednesday.
The following day officers seized several firearms and other items from a home on Clarendon Drive
Lebouthillier was charged last Friday with:
- Two counts of assault,
- Sexual assault,
- Choking,
- Three counts of uttering threats,
- Three counts of possession of firearms without licence,
- Three counts of knowingly possessing firearms without licence,
- Careless storage of a firearm,
- Carless storage of ammunition,
- Possession of lock picking tools,
- Possession of a prohibited weapon.
Lebouthillier will remain in police custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday.
Police continue to investigate.