Mounties charge Moncton man with sexual assault, firearms offences

Police have charged a Moncton man with 18 offences, including several firearms charges.

The RCMP says officers received a report of an assault that allegedly took place in the Moncton area last Tuesday.

38-year-old Marc Everett Lebouthillier was arrested last Wednesday.

The following day officers seized several firearms and other items from a home on Clarendon Drive

Lebouthillier was charged last Friday with:

Two counts of assault,

Sexual assault,

Choking,

Three counts of uttering threats,

Three counts of possession of firearms without licence,

Three counts of knowingly possessing firearms without licence,

Careless storage of a firearm,

Carless storage of ammunition,

Possession of lock picking tools,

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Lebouthillier will remain in police custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.