Mounties charge Salisbury man with uttering threats and breaching court conditions

Police say a Salisbury man has been charged with uttering threats and several breaches of court ordered release conditions.

A release says officers responded around 6:00 a.m. on April 14 to a report of a man uttering threats at a home in Salisbury.

RCMP say when they arrived, they arrested a 34-year-old man who was identified as being on probation and on several conditions from a January 2020 release order.

Police had been conducting curfew checks on the man since January as part of his court ordered release conditions.

RCMP say the man was found to be in breach of those conditions on several occasions.

On April 14, Timothy Lewis appeared in court by way of tele-remand and was charged with uttering threats and breach of probation, before being remanded into custody.

Police say Lewis appeared again in court by way of tele-remand on April 17 and was charged with four counts of breach of a release order, two counts of breach of probation and one count of uttering forged documents.

Lewis appeared in court be way of tele-remand for a third time on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

RCMP say he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.