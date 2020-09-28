Mounties destroy hundreds of cannabis plants after discovering illegal grow-op

The RCMP has seized and destroyed hundreds of cannabis plants after discovering an illegal growing operation near Nackawic.

Mounties discovered a total of 400 mature cannabis plants in several fields in a wooded area in Southampton last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police determined the plants were grown illegally without the proper licensing.

The RCMP says cannabis remains a controlled substance and that individuals over the age of 19 are only permitted to grow four for personal use.

Anyone wishing to grow more than four plants is required to apply for proper licensing through Health Canada.