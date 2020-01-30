Mounties investigating after hunter threatened with own firearm

Police in western New Brunswick are investigating a bizarre incident involving a hunter who was threatened with his own firearm.

RCMP say the victim was hunting in the Enterprise area in early November when he was approached by a man on an all-terrain vehicle.

Police say the ATV driver took the firearm, struck the hunter with it, then pointed the weapon at him before leaving the scene.

Mounties in Perth-Andover are asking for the public's help as they continue their search for the suspect.

He's described as between 50 and 60 years of age, wearing prescription glasses, a ball hat and driving a blue Polaris ATV.