Mounties investigating after mail stolen, mail boxes damaged in eleven Acadian Peninsula communities

The Northeast District RCMP is turning to the public for help in their investigation into the theft of mail and damage to mailboxes in at least eleven communities on the Acadian Peninsula.

Mounties say the incidents happened in the overnight hours between Sunday and Tuesday in the communities of Tracadie Beach, Tracadie, Pont-Landry, LeGoulet, Robichaud Settlement, Caissie Road, Tabusintac, Riviere-du-Portage, Oakpoint, Pokemouche and on the Esgenoopetitj First Nation.

If you've recently been a victim of mail theft, or have any information about the incidents, you're asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.