Mounties investigating after side-by-side stolen from Belledune area

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a side-by-side off-road vehicle stolen from the Belledune area.

Mounties say the white and black 2014 Polaris Ranger Razor was stolen from a residence on Archibald Road last Thursday.

It's described as having a yellow fox on both the driver and passenger doors.

The side-by-side has New Brunswick license plate XW4 346, and vehicle identification number 4XAVE7EA7EF268850.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

