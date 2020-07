The Bathurst RCMP needs your help locating a vehicle stolen from Middle River.

Police say the blue 1988 Toyota Land Cruiser was taken from a home on Middle River Road last Saturday or Sunday.

It has a custom New Brunswick license plate 'PAINTER' and Identification Number JT3FJ62G6J0078633.

The vehicle also has stickers that read 'Land Cruiser' on each side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.